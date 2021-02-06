Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 over the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

