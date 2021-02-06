Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

