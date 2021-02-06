Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,201 Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $39.85 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

