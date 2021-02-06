Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

