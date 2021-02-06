Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.93 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

