Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 115,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.