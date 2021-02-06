Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,174 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

