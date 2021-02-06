Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 90,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average of $280.60. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

