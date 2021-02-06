Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE OVV traded up C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$23.81. The company had a trading volume of 506,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,813. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

