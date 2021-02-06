Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,248,000 after buying an additional 176,483 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,803,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

