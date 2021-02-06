Otis Worldwide Co. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a dividend on Friday, February 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

