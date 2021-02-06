Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Origo has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1.18 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00063079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.01138892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.19 or 0.06610926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00050466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

