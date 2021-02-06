O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.