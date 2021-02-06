Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,051. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $25,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

