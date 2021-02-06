Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 627,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Open Text by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 84,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 827,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,686,000 after purchasing an additional 214,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Open Text by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.