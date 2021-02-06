Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

