OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
ONEW traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $36.82. 178,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
