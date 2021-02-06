OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ONEW traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $36.82. 178,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

