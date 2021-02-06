OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.28.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

