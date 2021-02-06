Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,020,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,298,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

