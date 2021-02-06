Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.76

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and traded as low as $165.11. Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) shares last traded at $169.19, with a volume of 16,852 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £113.00 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.46.

In other Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) news, insider Adam Hill bought 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £9,971.72 ($13,028.12). Also, insider Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

