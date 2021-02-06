ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.12.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after buying an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

