OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.