Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.21. HC Wainwright now has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 685,548 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

