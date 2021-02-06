Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.73 and traded as high as $799.00. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 128,001 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4,000.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

