Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $966,238.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,013,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

