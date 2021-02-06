Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $53.53 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

