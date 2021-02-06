O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

