O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 121.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 602.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,486 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BWA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
