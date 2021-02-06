O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 353 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $315.50 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $332.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

