O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $209.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

