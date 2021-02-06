O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.