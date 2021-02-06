O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total value of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,192.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $41,938,728. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN opened at $237.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $245.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

