O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.00 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $1,076,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,793 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

