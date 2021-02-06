O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.