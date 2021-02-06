O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 115,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

