O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

