O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021 // Comments off

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,936 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.