O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,936 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

