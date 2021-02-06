O Dell Group LLC Invests $662,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $389.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,372. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $389.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.