Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Up 22.2%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. 969,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 165,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

