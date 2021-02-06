Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Up 22.2%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. 969,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 165,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
