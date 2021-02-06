NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

