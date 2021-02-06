Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 602,575 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

