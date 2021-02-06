Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $36.12. 582,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 368,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

