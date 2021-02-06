Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NUE opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

