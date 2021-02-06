NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Up 6.8%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.41. 511,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,068,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The company has a market cap of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

