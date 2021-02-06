NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

