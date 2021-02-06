Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Increased to $338.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $248.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NVAX stock opened at $290.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

