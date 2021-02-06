Novak Financial Planning LLC Invests $268,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,740 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

