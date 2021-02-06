Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 0.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 1,215,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,957,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.74 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
