Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

