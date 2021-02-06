NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

