NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
